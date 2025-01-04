Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = √7x-1
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Composite Functions
A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the expression y = f(g(x)), g(x) is the inner function, and f(u) is the outer function. Understanding how to decompose a function into its inner and outer components is essential for differentiation and applying the chain rule.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if y = f(g(x)), then the derivative dy/dx can be found using the formula dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule allows us to compute the derivative of complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts.
Inner and Outer Functions
Identifying the inner and outer functions is crucial for applying the chain rule effectively. In the given function y = √(7x - 1), the inner function can be defined as g(x) = 7x - 1, and the outer function as f(u) = √u. Recognizing these functions helps in calculating the derivatives accurately and understanding the structure of the composite function.
