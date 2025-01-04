Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
6:56 minutes
Problem 22
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = e^√x
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Composite Functions
A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the context of the question, we need to identify an inner function g(x) and an outer function f(u) such that the overall function can be expressed as y = f(g(x)). Understanding how to decompose a function into its components is essential for differentiation.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if y = f(g(x)), then the derivative dy/dx can be calculated as dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule allows us to find the derivative of complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts, making it crucial for solving the given problem.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Exponential Functions
Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form y = a^x, where 'a' is a constant and 'x' is the variable. In the given question, the function involves the exponential function e raised to the power of another function, √x. Understanding the properties of exponential functions, including their derivatives, is vital for accurately calculating dy/dx in this context.
Recommended video:
6:13
Exponential Functions
Watch next
Master Intro to the Chain Rule with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning