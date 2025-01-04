Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the context of the question, we need to identify an inner function g(x) and an outer function f(u) such that the overall function can be expressed as y = f(g(x)). Understanding how to decompose a function into its inner and outer components is crucial for differentiation. Recommended video: 3:48 3:48 Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if y = f(g(x)), then the derivative dy/dx can be calculated as dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule allows us to find the derivative of complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts, making it essential for solving the given problem. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule