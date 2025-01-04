Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Functions A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the context of the question, we express the function y = tan(5x²) as y = f(g(x)), where g(x) is the inner function and f(u) is the outer function. Understanding how to identify these functions is crucial for applying the chain rule in differentiation. Recommended video: 3:48 3:48 Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if y = f(g(x)), then the derivative dy/dx can be calculated as dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule allows us to find the derivative of complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts, which is essential for solving the given problem. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule