3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
Problem 23
5–24. For each of the following composite functions, find an inner function u=g(x) and an outer function y=f(u) such that y=f(g(x)). Then calculate dy/dx.
y = tan 5x²
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Composite Functions
A composite function is formed when one function is applied to the result of another function. In the context of the question, we express the function y = tan(5x²) as y = f(g(x)), where g(x) is the inner function and f(u) is the outer function. Understanding how to identify these functions is crucial for applying the chain rule in differentiation.
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if y = f(g(x)), then the derivative dy/dx can be calculated as dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule allows us to find the derivative of complex functions by breaking them down into simpler parts, which is essential for solving the given problem.
Intro to the Chain Rule
Inner and Outer Functions
In a composite function, the inner function is the one that is applied first, while the outer function is applied to the result of the inner function. For the function y = tan(5x²), the inner function can be identified as g(x) = 5x² and the outer function as f(u) = tan(u). Recognizing these functions is key to correctly applying the chain rule and finding the derivative.
Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function
