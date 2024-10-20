Multiple Choice

Write the two definite integrals subtracted below as a single integral.

∫ 1 6 ⁣ x 2 − 5 x d x − ∫ 10 6 ⁣ x 2 − 5 x d x \int_1^6\!\sqrt{x^2-5x}\,dx-\int_{10}^6\!\sqrt{x^2-5x}\,dx