Multiple Choice

Given the following definite integral of the function f ( x ) = 3 x 2 − 2 x f\left(x\right)=3x^2-2x , write the simplified integral:

﻿ − ∫ 4 0 ⁣ f ( x ) d x -\int_4^0\!f\left(x\right)\,dx − ∫ 4 0 ​ f ( x ) d x ﻿