Step 1: Recall the definition of a definite integral as the limit of a Riemann sum. The definite integral from a to b of a function f(x) dx can be expressed as lim_{n \to \infty} \sum_{i=1}^n f(x_i) \cdot \Delta x, where \Delta x = \frac{b-a}{n} and x_i represents the sample points within each subinterval.