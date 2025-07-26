Displacement from velocity A particle moves along a line with a velocity given by v(t) = 5 sin πt, starting with an initial position s(0) = 0 . Find the displacement of the particle between t = 0 and t = 2 , which is given by s(t) = ∫₀² v(t) dt . Find the distance traveled by the particle during this interval, which is ∫₀² |v(t)| dt .
105–106. {Use of Tech} Races The velocity function and initial position of Runners A and B are given. Analyze the race that results by graphing the position functions of the runners and finding the time and positions (if any) at which they first pass each other.
A : v(t) = sin t; s(0) = 0 B. V(t) = cos t; S(0) = 0
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(a) How far does the object travel, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 ?
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(c) True or false: The object would travel as far as in part (a) if it traveled at its average velocity (a constant), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4. .
43. A hot-air balloon is launched from an elevation of 5400 ft above sea level. As it rises, the vertical velocity is computed using a device (called a variometer) that measures the change in atmospheric pressure. The vertical velocities at selected times are shown in the table (with units of ft/min).
c. A polynomial that fits the data reasonably well is:
g(t) = 3.49t³ - 43.21t² + 142.43t - 1.75
Estimate the elevation of the balloon after five minutes using this polynomial.
Day hike The velocity (in mi/hr) of a hiker walking along a straight trail is given by v(t) = 3 sin² πt/2, for 0≤t≤4. Assume s(0)=0 and t is measured in hours.
c. What is the hiker’s position at t=3?
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 4t³ - 24t²+20t on [0, 5]
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 3t²−6t on [0, 3]