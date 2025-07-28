A rock is thrown from a height of with an initial speed of /. Acceleration resulting from gravity is /.
Find
A rock is thrown from a height of 2ft with an initial speed of 25ft/s. Acceleration resulting from gravity is −32ft/s2.
Find
Displacement from velocity A particle moves along a line with a velocity given by v(t) = 5 sin πt, starting with an initial position s(0) = 0 . Find the displacement of the particle between t = 0 and t = 2 , which is given by s(t) = ∫₀² v(t) dt . Find the distance traveled by the particle during this interval, which is ∫₀² |v(t)| dt .
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(a) How far does the object travel, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4 ?
(c) True or false: The object would travel as far as in part (a) if it traveled at its average velocity (a constant), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4. .
105–106. {Use of Tech} Races The velocity function and initial position of Runners A and B are given. Analyze the race that results by graphing the position functions of the runners and finding the time and positions (if any) at which they first pass each other.
A : v(t) = sin t; s(0) = 0 B. V(t) = cos t; S(0) = 0
Day hike The velocity (in mi/hr) of a hiker walking along a straight trail is given by v(t) = 3 sin² πt/2, for 0≤t≤4. Assume s(0)=0 and t is measured in hours.
c. What is the hiker’s position at t=3?
13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.
c. Find the distance traveled over the given interval.
v(t) = 4t³ - 24t²+20t on [0, 5]