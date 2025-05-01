Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Multiple Choice
Use a linear approximation (differentials) to estimate the value of e^{-0.01}. Which of the following is the best estimate?
A
0.999
B
0.9901
C
0.990
D
0.99005
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function to approximate: The function is \( f(x) = e^x \). We want to approximate \( f(-0.01) = e^{-0.01} \).
Choose a point \( a \) near \( x = -0.01 \) where the function is easy to compute. Here, \( a = 0 \) is a good choice because \( e^0 = 1 \).
Use the formula for linear approximation: \( f(x) \approx f(a) + f'(a)(x - a) \). For \( f(x) = e^x \), the derivative is \( f'(x) = e^x \).
Substitute \( a = 0 \) and \( x = -0.01 \) into the formula: \( f(-0.01) \approx f(0) + f'(0)(-0.01 - 0) \). Since \( f(0) = e^0 = 1 \) and \( f'(0) = e^0 = 1 \), the approximation becomes \( f(-0.01) \approx 1 + 1(-0.01) \).
Simplify the expression: \( f(-0.01) \approx 1 - 0.01 \). This gives the linear approximation for \( e^{-0.01} \).
