Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
1:28 minutes
Problem 4.6.8c
Textbook Question
Dependence on Initial Point
8. Using the function shown in the figure, and, for each initial estimate x_0, determine graphically what happens to the sequence of Newton’s method approximations
c. x_0=2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Newton's method is an iterative process used to find successively better approximations to the roots (or zeroes) of a real-valued function.
The formula for Newton's method is: x_{n+1} = x_n - \frac{f(x_n)}{f'(x_n)}. This formula uses the function value and its derivative at the current approximation to find the next approximation.
For the initial estimate x_0 = 2, locate this point on the graph. At x = 2, observe the function value f(2) and the slope of the tangent line, which is given by the derivative f'(2).
Graphically, draw the tangent line at x = 2. The point where this tangent line intersects the x-axis is the next approximation, x_1.
Repeat the process using x_1 as the new initial estimate. Continue iterating until the sequence converges to a root or until the approximations stabilize.
