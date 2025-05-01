Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Use a linear approximation (or differentials) to estimate the value of e^{0.01}. Which of the following is the best estimate?
A
1.100
B
1.010
C
1.011
D
1.001
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for linear approximation: f(x) ≈ f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). This formula is used to approximate the value of a function near a point 'a'.
Step 2: Identify the function and the point of approximation. Here, the function is f(x) = e^x, and we are approximating e^{0.01} near a = 0, since e^0 = 1 is a simple value to work with.
Step 3: Compute f(a) and f'(a). For f(x) = e^x, we know f(0) = e^0 = 1 and f'(x) = e^x, so f'(0) = e^0 = 1.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the linear approximation formula: f(0.01) ≈ f(0) + f'(0)(0.01 - 0). This simplifies to e^{0.01} ≈ 1 + 1(0.01).
Step 5: Simplify the expression: e^{0.01} ≈ 1 + 0.01 = 1.01. This is the linear approximation for e^{0.01}.
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning