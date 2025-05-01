Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Multiple Choice
Use a linear approximation (or differentials) to estimate the value of (1.999)^5.
A
9.990
B
9.980
C
10.000
D
9.995
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for linear approximation: f(x) ≈ f(a) + f'(a)(x - a). Here, f(x) = x^5, and we want to approximate f(1.999). Choose a nearby value of 'a' that is easy to compute, such as a = 2.
Step 2: Compute f(a) = f(2) = 2^5. This gives the exact value of the function at the point a = 2.
Step 3: Find the derivative of f(x). Since f(x) = x^5, the derivative is f'(x) = 5x^4. Evaluate f'(a) = f'(2) = 5(2^4).
Step 4: Substitute the values into the linear approximation formula: f(1.999) ≈ f(2) + f'(2)(1.999 - 2). Simplify the expression step by step.
Step 5: Perform the subtraction (1.999 - 2) and multiply it by f'(2). Add this result to f(2) to complete the linear approximation.
