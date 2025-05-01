Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Differentiability
Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of a function f(x) is given below. At which of the following x-values is f(x) NOT differentiable?
A
At points where the graph is smooth and continuous
B
At points where the graph has a sharp corner or cusp
C
At points where the graph has a horizontal tangent
D
At points where the graph crosses the x-axis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of differentiability. A function is differentiable at a point if it has a well-defined derivative at that point. This means the graph of the function must be smooth and continuous at that point, without any sharp corners, cusps, or vertical tangents.
Step 2: Analyze the given options. Differentiability is affected by specific features of the graph: (a) Sharp corners or cusps indicate non-differentiability because the slope changes abruptly. (b) Horizontal tangents do not affect differentiability as the slope is zero but still well-defined. (c) Crossing the x-axis does not inherently affect differentiability unless there is a sharp corner or cusp at the crossing point.
Step 3: Identify the key feature that makes a function non-differentiable. The graph is NOT differentiable at points where there are sharp corners or cusps because the derivative does not exist at these points due to the abrupt change in slope.
Step 4: Review the other options. Horizontal tangents and crossing the x-axis do not inherently cause non-differentiability unless accompanied by sharp corners or cusps. Smooth and continuous graphs at these points remain differentiable.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'At points where the graph has a sharp corner or cusp,' as this is the primary feature that causes non-differentiability in a function.
