Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
;
Master Introduction to Parametric Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
;
Eliminate the parameter to rewrite the following as a rectangular equation.
x(t)=2t−1
y(t)=t5−2
First eliminate the parameter, then graph the plane curve of the parametric equations.
x(t)=2+cost, ; 0≤t≤2π
11–14. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Make a brief table of values of t, x, and y.
b. Plot the (x, y) pairs in the table and the complete parametric curve, indicating the positive orientation (the direction of increasing t).
x=−t+6, y=3t−3; −5≤t≤5
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = 3 + t, y = 1 − t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 1
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = √t + 4, y = 3√t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 16