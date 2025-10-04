Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves like circles or ellipses. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Eliminating the Parameter Eliminating the parameter involves manipulating the parametric equations to form a single equation relating x and y directly. This often requires using trigonometric identities or algebraic techniques to remove t and describe the curve in Cartesian form. Recommended video: Guided course 05:59 05:59 Eliminating the Parameter