Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, usually denoted t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves and motions. Recommended video: Guided course 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Creating a Table of Values To analyze parametric equations, select values of the parameter t within the given interval, then compute corresponding x and y values. This table helps visualize points on the curve and understand how the curve evolves as t changes. Recommended video: 06:37 06:37 Average Value of a Function