Graph the plane curve formed by the parametric equations and indicate its orientation.
;
Eliminate the parameter to rewrite the following as a rectangular equation.
x(t)=2t−1
y(t)=t5−2
First eliminate the parameter, then graph the plane curve of the parametric equations.
x(t)=2+cost, ; 0≤t≤2π
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = √t + 4, y = 3√t; 0 ≤ t ≤ 16
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = 3 cos t, y = 3 sin t; π ≤ t ≤ 2π
15–30. Working with parametric equations Consider the following parametric equations.
a. Eliminate the parameter to obtain an equation in x and y.
b. Describe the curve and indicate the positive orientation.
x = cos t, y = sin² t; 0 ≤ t ≤ π