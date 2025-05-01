Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Solve the differential equation y'' + 3y' + 2y = cos(e x) using the method of variation of parameters. Which of the following is the general solution?
A
y(x) = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + \frac{1}{5} \left[ (2 \cos(e x) + 3 e \sin(e x)) e^{-x} - (2 \cos(e x) + e \sin(e x)) e^{-2x} \right]
B
y(x) = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + \int \frac{e^{2x} \cos(e x)}{e^{2x}} dx
C
y(x) = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + e^{x} \cos(e x)
D
y(x) = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + \cos(e x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of differential equation. The given equation y'' + 3y' + 2y = cos(e x) is a second-order linear non-homogeneous differential equation. The method of variation of parameters is suitable for solving this type of equation.
Step 2: Solve the corresponding homogeneous equation y'' + 3y' + 2y = 0. Find the characteristic equation, which is r^2 + 3r + 2 = 0. Factorize the characteristic equation to find the roots r = -1 and r = -2. The general solution to the homogeneous equation is y_h(x) = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x}, where C_1 and C_2 are constants.
Step 3: Use the method of variation of parameters to find a particular solution y_p(x) for the non-homogeneous equation. The method involves finding two functions u_1(x) and u_2(x) such that y_p(x) = u_1(x) e^{-x} + u_2(x) e^{-2x}. These functions are determined by solving a system of equations derived from the original differential equation.
Step 4: Compute u_1(x) and u_2(x). First, set up the system of equations: u_1'(x)e^{-x} + u_2'(x)e^{-2x} = 0 and u_1'(x)(-e^{-x}) + u_2'(x)(-2e^{-2x}) = cos(e x). Solve this system for u_1'(x) and u_2'(x), then integrate to find u_1(x) and u_2(x).
Step 5: Combine the homogeneous solution y_h(x) and the particular solution y_p(x) to form the general solution y(x). Substitute the expressions for u_1(x) and u_2(x) into y_p(x), and add y_h(x) to obtain the final general solution: y(x) = C_1 e^{-x} + C_2 e^{-2x} + (specific terms involving cos(e x) and sin(e x)).
