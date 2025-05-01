Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Solve the differential equation by separation of variables: dy/dx = x (1 - y^2). Which of the following is the general solution?
A
ln|y| = (1/2)x^2 + C
B
y = e^{(1/2)x^2 + C}
C
arctan(y) = (1/2)x^2 + C
D
arctanh(y) = (1/2)x^2 + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the differential equation dy/dx = x (1 - y^2) can be solved using the method of separation of variables. This method involves rearranging the equation so that all terms involving y are on one side and all terms involving x are on the other side.
Step 2: Rewrite the equation as (1/(1 - y^2)) dy = x dx. This separates the variables y and x, allowing us to integrate each side independently.
Step 3: Integrate both sides. For the left-hand side, ∫(1/(1 - y^2)) dy, recognize that this is the derivative of the inverse hyperbolic tangent function, arctanh(y). For the right-hand side, ∫x dx, the integral is (1/2)x^2.
Step 4: Combine the results of the integration. The left-hand side becomes arctanh(y), and the right-hand side becomes (1/2)x^2 + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Step 5: Write the general solution as arctanh(y) = (1/2)x^2 + C. This matches the correct answer provided in the problem.
Watch next
Master Classifying Differential Equations with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice