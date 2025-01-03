Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise Functions A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. In this case, f(x) has two distinct definitions: one for x ≤ -1 and another for x > -1. Understanding how to evaluate piecewise functions at specific points is crucial for analyzing their behavior and limits. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions

Limits Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value. The left-hand limit (lim x→a^−f(x)) and right-hand limit (lim x→a^+f(x)) are essential for determining continuity and the overall limit (lim x→a f(x)). Evaluating these limits helps in understanding how the function behaves around the point of interest. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits