1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Problem 2.2.19
Textbook Question
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = {x^2+1 if x≤−1
3 if x>−1; a=−1
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Piecewise Functions
A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. In this case, f(x) has two distinct definitions: one for x ≤ -1 and another for x > -1. Understanding how to evaluate piecewise functions at specific points is crucial for analyzing their behavior and limits.
Limits
Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value. The left-hand limit (lim x→a^−f(x)) and right-hand limit (lim x→a^+f(x)) are essential for determining continuity and the overall limit (lim x→a f(x)). Evaluating these limits helps in understanding how the function behaves around the point of interest.
Continuity
A function is continuous at a point if the limit as x approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For the function f(x) at a = -1, checking continuity involves comparing f(-1) with the left-hand and right-hand limits. If these values do not match, the function is discontinuous at that point.
