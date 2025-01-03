Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits Limits describe the behavior of a function as it approaches a specific point from either side. In this case, we analyze the limits as x approaches 5 from the left (lim x→5^−f(x)) and from the right (lim x→5^+f(x)). Understanding limits is crucial for determining the continuity and behavior of the function at that point. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Continuity A function is continuous at a point if the limit as x approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For the function f(x) = (x^2−25)/(x−5), we need to check if f(5) exists and if it matches the limits from both sides. If the function is not continuous at a, it may indicate a hole or vertical asymptote. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity