Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise Functions A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value. In this case, f(x) has three distinct definitions depending on whether x is less than, equal to, or greater than 4. Understanding how to evaluate and graph these segments is crucial for analyzing the function's behavior at specific points. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions

Limits Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value. The left-hand limit (lim x→a^−f(x)) and right-hand limit (lim x→a^+f(x)) are essential for determining continuity at a point. If both limits exist and are equal, the overall limit (lim x→a f(x)) exists and equals that common value. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits