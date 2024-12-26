3:07 minutes 3:07 minutes Problem 53b Textbook Question Textbook Question A function f is even if f(−x)=f(x), for all x in the domain of f. Suppose f is even, with lim x→2^+ f(x)=5 and lim x→2^− f(x)=8. Evaluate the following limits. lim x→−2^− f(x)

