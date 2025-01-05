Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value. In this context, we analyze the left-hand limit (lim x→a^−f(x)) and the right-hand limit (lim x→a^+f(x)) as x approaches 1. Understanding limits is crucial for determining the continuity and behavior of the function at that point. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Continuity A function is continuous at a point if the limit as x approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For the function f(x) = (x^2 + x - 2) / (x - 1), we need to check if f(1) exists and if it matches the limits from both sides. If the limits do not match or if f(1) is undefined, the function is not continuous at x = 1. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity