Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Problem 2.2.25
Sketch a graph of f and use it to make a conjecture about the values of f(a), lim x→a^−f(x),lim x→a^+f(x), and lim x→a f(x) or state that they do not exist.
f(x) = x^2+x−2 / x−1; a=1
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
Limits describe the behavior of a function as the input approaches a certain value. In this context, we analyze the left-hand limit (lim x→a^−f(x)) and the right-hand limit (lim x→a^+f(x)) as x approaches 1. Understanding limits is crucial for determining the continuity and behavior of the function at that point.
Continuity
A function is continuous at a point if the limit as x approaches that point equals the function's value at that point. For the function f(x) = (x^2 + x - 2) / (x - 1), we need to check if f(1) exists and if it matches the limits from both sides. If the limits do not match or if f(1) is undefined, the function is not continuous at x = 1.
Graphing Rational Functions
Graphing rational functions involves identifying asymptotes, intercepts, and the overall shape of the graph. For f(x) = (x^2 + x - 2) / (x - 1), we can factor the numerator to find zeros and analyze the vertical asymptote at x = 1. This visual representation helps in making conjectures about the function's behavior near the point of interest.
