Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ √(y² - 25) / y³ dy, where y > 5
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ x √(x² - 4) dx
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
∫ √(9 - w²) dw / w²
∫ (x² dx) / (x² - 1)^(5/2), where x > 1
∫ (1 - x²)^(1/2) / x⁴ dx
∫ 6 dt / (9t² + 1)²