Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 1–14.
∫ (3 dx) / √(1 + 9x²)
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ dx / (x² √(x² + 1))
Use any method to evaluate the integrals in Exercises 15–38. Most will require trigonometric substitutions, but some can be evaluated by other methods.
∫ √(9 - w²) dw / w²
For Exercises 49–52, complete the square before using an appropriate trigonometric substitution.
∫ √(x² + 2x + 2) / (x² + 2x + 1) dx