{Use of Tech} Critical points and extreme values





a. Find the critical points of the following functions on the given interval. Use a root finder, if necessary.

b. Use a graphing utility to determine whether the critical points correspond to local maxima, local minima, or neither.

c. Find the absolute maximum and minimum values on the given interval, if they exist





h(x) (5-x)/(x² + 2x - 3) on [-10,10]