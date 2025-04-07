Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Extrema Absolute extrema refer to the highest and lowest values a function can achieve on a given interval. To find these values, evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints of the interval. The absolute maximum is the largest value, and the absolute minimum is the smallest value within the specified range. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Critical Points Critical points are values of x where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local maxima or minima. To find critical points, take the derivative of the function, set it equal to zero, and solve for x. Also, check where the derivative does not exist within the interval. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points