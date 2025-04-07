Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
3:05 minutes
Problem 4.1.37
Textbook Question
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 37–40, find the function’s absolute maximum and minimum values and say where they occur.
f(x) = x⁴ᐟ³, −1 ≤ x ≤ 8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function f(x) = x^(4/3) and the closed interval [-1, 8]. We need to find the absolute maximum and minimum values of this function on the given interval.
Calculate the derivative of the function to find the critical points. The derivative f'(x) is found using the power rule: f'(x) = (4/3)x^(1/3).
Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points: (4/3)x^(1/3) = 0. Solve for x to find the critical points within the interval.
Evaluate the function f(x) at the critical points found in the previous step, as well as at the endpoints of the interval, x = -1 and x = 8.
Compare the values of f(x) at the critical points and the endpoints to determine the absolute maximum and minimum values on the interval [-1, 8].
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Extrema
Absolute extrema refer to the highest and lowest values a function can achieve on a given interval. To find these values, evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints of the interval. The absolute maximum is the largest value, and the absolute minimum is the smallest value within the specified range.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Critical Points
Critical points are values of x where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local maxima or minima. To find critical points, take the derivative of the function, set it equal to zero, and solve for x. Also, check where the derivative does not exist within the interval.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Evaluating Endpoints
Evaluating endpoints involves calculating the function's value at the boundaries of the interval. For the function f(x) = x⁴ᐟ³ on the interval [-1, 8], compute f(-1) and f(8). These values, along with those at critical points, help determine the absolute extrema by comparing them to find the maximum and minimum values.
Recommended video:
5:14
Evaluate Logarithms
