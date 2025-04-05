Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Maximum An absolute maximum of a function is the highest point over its entire domain. For a function f(x), it occurs at a point x = c if f(c) ≥ f(x) for all x in the domain. In this problem, the function f(x) = ax² + bx must have its highest value at the point (1,2), meaning f(1) = 2 and f(x) ≤ 2 for all x. Recommended video: 03:22 03:22 Finding Extrema Graphically Example 4

Derivative and Critical Points The derivative of a function, f'(x), provides the slope of the tangent line at any point x. Critical points occur where f'(x) = 0 or is undefined, indicating potential maxima, minima, or inflection points. To find where f(x) = ax² + bx has an absolute maximum, we need to find its derivative, set it to zero, and solve for x to identify critical points. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points