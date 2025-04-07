Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
4:37 minutes
Problem 4.1.39
Textbook Question
Absolute Extrema on Finite Closed Intervals
In Exercises 37–40, find the function’s absolute maximum and minimum values and say where they occur.
g(θ) = θ³ᐟ⁵, −32 ≤ θ ≤ 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that finding absolute extrema on a closed interval involves evaluating the function at critical points and endpoints of the interval. The function given is g(θ) = θ³ᐟ⁵, and the interval is [-32, 1].
To find critical points, calculate the derivative of the function g(θ). The derivative, g'(θ), can be found using the power rule for derivatives. For g(θ) = θ³ᐟ⁵, the derivative is g'(θ) = (3/5)θ⁻²ᐟ⁵.
Set the derivative g'(θ) equal to zero to find critical points. Solve the equation (3/5)θ⁻²ᐟ⁵ = 0. Since the derivative is never zero for any real θ, there are no critical points from setting the derivative to zero.
Next, evaluate the function g(θ) at the endpoints of the interval. Calculate g(-32) and g(1) to determine the values of the function at these points.
Compare the values of g(θ) at the endpoints to determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function on the interval [-32, 1]. The largest value is the absolute maximum, and the smallest value is the absolute minimum.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Extrema
Absolute extrema refer to the highest and lowest values a function can achieve on a given interval. To find these values, evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints of the interval. The absolute maximum is the largest value, and the absolute minimum is the smallest value within the specified range.
Finding Extrema Graphically
Critical Points
Critical points are values of the variable where the derivative of the function is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local maxima or minima. In the context of finding absolute extrema, critical points within the interval are evaluated alongside the endpoints to determine the function's extreme values.
Critical Points
Evaluating Function at Endpoints
Evaluating the function at the endpoints of the interval is crucial when determining absolute extrema. The endpoints are the boundary values of the interval, and the function's value at these points must be compared with values at critical points to identify the absolute maximum and minimum values on the interval.
Evaluating Composed Functions
