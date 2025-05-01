Step 3: Apply the method of variation of parameters to find a particular solution y_p for the non-homogeneous equation. Variation of parameters involves using the solutions of the homogeneous equation (cos(x) and sin(x)) to construct a particular solution. Assume y_p = u_1(x) cos(x) + u_2(x) sin(x), where u_1(x) and u_2(x) are functions to be determined.