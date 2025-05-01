Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Let g(x) = _0^x f(t) \,dt, where f is the function whose graph is shown. Which of the following statements is true about g(x)?
A
g(x) is equal to f(x) for all x.
B
g(x) is the derivative of f(x).
C
g(x) is an antiderivative of f(x).
D
g(x) is always a constant function.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem statement. The function g(x) is defined as the integral of f(t) from 0 to x, which can be written mathematically as . This means g(x) accumulates the area under the curve of f(t) from 0 to x.
Step 2: Recall the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus. According to this theorem, if g(x) is defined as the integral of f(t), then the derivative of g(x) with respect to x is equal to f(x). In mathematical terms, . This implies that g(x) is an antiderivative of f(x).
Step 3: Analyze the given options. The first option, 'g(x) is equal to f(x) for all x,' is incorrect because g(x) represents the accumulated area under f(t), not the value of f(x) itself. The second option, 'g(x) is the derivative of f(x),' is also incorrect because g(x) is the integral of f(t), not its derivative.
Step 4: Evaluate the correct answer. The third option, 'g(x) is an antiderivative of f(x),' is correct because g(x) satisfies the property that its derivative is equal to f(x), as established by the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus.
Step 5: Address the fourth option. The statement 'g(x) is always a constant function' is incorrect because g(x) depends on x and changes as x varies, reflecting the accumulated area under f(t) from 0 to x.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Calculus Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning