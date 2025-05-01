Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the initial-value problem: d^2x/dt^2 + c^2 x = F_0 \, \sin(c t), \quad x(0) = 0, \quad x'(0) = 0, what is the general solution for x(t)?
A
\frac{F_0}{\u00a9^2} \sin(\u00a9 t)
B
\frac{F_0}{\u00a9} t \sin(\u00a9 t)
C
\frac{F_0}{2\u00a9^3} (\sin(\u00a9 t) - \u00a9 t \cos(\u00a9 t))
D
\frac{F_0}{\u00a9^2} (1 - \cos(\u00a9 t))
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given equation is a second-order linear differential equation with constant coefficients. The equation is \( \frac{d^2x}{dt^2} + c^2 x = F_0 \sin(c t) \), and the initial conditions are \( x(0) = 0 \) and \( x'(0) = 0 \).
Step 2: Solve the homogeneous part of the equation \( \frac{d^2x}{dt^2} + c^2 x = 0 \). The characteristic equation is \( r^2 + c^2 = 0 \), which has roots \( r = \pm i c \). Thus, the solution to the homogeneous equation is \( x_h(t) = A \cos(c t) + B \sin(c t) \).
Step 3: Use the method of undetermined coefficients to find a particular solution \( x_p(t) \) for the non-homogeneous equation. Since the forcing term is \( F_0 \sin(c t) \), assume a solution of the form \( x_p(t) = K \sin(c t) \). Substitute \( x_p(t) \) into the original equation to solve for \( K \).
Step 4: Combine the homogeneous solution \( x_h(t) \) and the particular solution \( x_p(t) \) to form the general solution: \( x(t) = x_h(t) + x_p(t) = A \cos(c t) + B \sin(c t) + K \sin(c t) \).
Step 5: Apply the initial conditions \( x(0) = 0 \) and \( x'(0) = 0 \) to solve for the constants \( A \) and \( B \). This will yield the final expression for \( x(t) \), which matches the correct answer provided: \( \frac{F_0}{2c^3} (\sin(c t) - c t \cos(c t)) \).
Watch next
Master Derivatives of Linear Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice