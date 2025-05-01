Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about differentiation is true?
A
The derivative of a constant function is zero.
B
The derivative of x with respect to x is zero.
C
The derivative of x^2 is 2x^2.
D
The derivative of the sum of two functions is the product of their derivatives.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by recalling the basic rules of differentiation. The derivative of a constant function is always zero because a constant does not change with respect to the variable.
Step 2: Understand that the derivative of x with respect to x is 1, not zero. This is because the rate of change of x with respect to itself is always 1.
Step 3: Analyze the derivative of x^2. Using the power rule, which states that the derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1), the derivative of x^2 is 2x, not 2x^2.
Step 4: Examine the derivative of the sum of two functions. The correct rule is that the derivative of the sum of two functions is the sum of their derivatives, not the product of their derivatives.
Step 5: Conclude that the only true statement is: 'The derivative of a constant function is zero.' This aligns with the fundamental rules of differentiation.
Watch next
Master Derivatives of Linear Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice