3. Techniques of Differentiation
Basic Rules of Differentiation
Airplane takeoff Suppose that the distance an aircraft travels along a runway before takeoff is given by D = (10/9)t², where D is measured in meters from the starting point and t is measured in seconds from the time the brakes are released. The aircraft will become airborne when its speed reaches 200 km/h. How long will it take to become airborne, and what distance will it travel in that time?
First, convert the speed from km/h to m/s. Since 1 km/h is equal to 1/3.6 m/s, convert 200 km/h to m/s by multiplying 200 by 1/3.6.
Next, find the expression for speed as a function of time by differentiating the distance function D = (10/9)t² with respect to time t. This gives the velocity function v(t) = dD/dt.
Set the velocity function equal to the converted speed in m/s to find the time t when the aircraft becomes airborne. Solve the equation v(t) = converted speed for t.
Substitute the value of t found in the previous step back into the original distance function D = (10/9)t² to find the distance traveled by the aircraft at the time it becomes airborne.
Verify the units and calculations to ensure that the time and distance are consistent with the problem's requirements, ensuring the solution is physically meaningful.
Kinematics and Speed
Kinematics involves the study of motion without considering its causes. Speed is a key aspect, defined as the rate of change of distance with respect to time. In this problem, the aircraft's speed must reach 200 km/h for takeoff, requiring conversion to meters per second (55.56 m/s) to match the units used in the equation for distance.
Using The Velocity Function
Differentiation
Differentiation is a fundamental concept in calculus used to find the rate at which a quantity changes. To determine the aircraft's speed, differentiate the distance function D = (10/9)t² with respect to time t. This yields the velocity function, v(t) = (20/9)t, which can be used to find the time when the speed reaches 55.56 m/s.
Finding Differentials
Solving Quadratic Equations
Solving quadratic equations is essential for finding specific values of variables that satisfy given conditions. Once the velocity function is set equal to the required speed, solve the resulting equation (20/9)t = 55.56 for t. This will provide the time needed for the aircraft to reach the necessary speed for takeoff.
Solving Logarithmic Equations
