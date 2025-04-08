Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
1:28 minutes
Problem 3.9.38
Textbook Question
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the lateral surface area S = πr√(r² + h²) of a right circular cone when the radius changes from r₀ to r₀ + dr and the height does not change
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for the lateral surface area of a right circular cone: \( S = \pi r \sqrt{r^2 + h^2} \).
Recognize that the problem asks for the change in the lateral surface area when the radius changes from \( r_0 \) to \( r_0 + dr \), while the height \( h \) remains constant.
To estimate the change in \( S \), use the concept of differentials. The differential \( dS \) is given by the derivative of \( S \) with respect to \( r \), multiplied by \( dr \).
Calculate the derivative \( \frac{dS}{dr} \) using the product rule and chain rule: \( \frac{dS}{dr} = \pi \left( \sqrt{r^2 + h^2} + \frac{r^2}{\sqrt{r^2 + h^2}} \right) \).
The differential formula that estimates the change in the lateral surface area is \( dS = \pi \left( \sqrt{r^2 + h^2} + \frac{r^2}{\sqrt{r^2 + h^2}} \right) dr \).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differential Calculus
Differential calculus focuses on the concept of the derivative, which represents the rate of change of a function. In this context, it is used to estimate how small changes in the radius of a cone affect its lateral surface area, assuming the height remains constant.
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1
Lateral Surface Area of a Cone
The lateral surface area of a right circular cone is given by the formula S = πr√(r² + h²), where r is the radius and h is the height. Understanding this formula is crucial for determining how changes in the radius impact the surface area when the height is fixed.
Recommended video:
09:07
Example 1: Minimizing Surface Area
Differential Formula
A differential formula is used to approximate the change in a function's value due to small changes in its variables. For the cone's surface area, the differential formula involves calculating the derivative of the surface area with respect to the radius, providing an estimate of the change when the radius increases by a small amount dr.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
