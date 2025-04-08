Table of contents
0. Functions7h 52m
Introduction to Functions16m
Piecewise Functions10m
Properties of Functions9m
Common Functions1h 8m
Transformations5m
Combining Functions27m
Exponent rules32m
Exponential Functions28m
Logarithmic Functions24m
Properties of Logarithms34m
Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
Trigonometric Identities47m
Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
3:18 minutes
Problem 3.9.45a
Textbook Question
The radius r of a circle is measured with an error of at most 2%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the circle’s
a. circumference?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between the radius and the circumference of a circle. The formula for the circumference C of a circle is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>2</mn><mi>π</mi><mi>r</mi></math>.
Recognize that the error in the radius will affect the circumference. If the radius r has an error, the circumference C will also have an error. We need to find the relationship between the percentage error in r and the percentage error in C.
Use the concept of differentials to approximate the error in the circumference. The differential of the circumference dC is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mo>d</mo><mi>C</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>2</mn><mi>π</mi><mo>d</mo><mi>r</mi></mrow></math>.
Calculate the relative error in the circumference. The relative error in C is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mrow><mo>d</mo><mi>C</mi></mrow><mi>C</mi></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>2</mn><mi>π</mi><mo>d</mo><mi>r</mi></mrow><mrow><mn>2</mn><mi>π</mi><mi>r</mi></mrow></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mo>d</mo><mi>r</mi></mfrac><mi>r</mi></math>.
Since the error in the radius is at most 2%, the maximum percentage error in the circumference is the same as the percentage error in the radius, which is 2%.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differential Error Analysis
Differential error analysis involves using calculus to approximate the change in a function's output based on small changes in its input. For a function f(x), the differential df represents the change in f due to a small change dx in x. This concept is crucial for understanding how errors in measurement propagate through calculations.
Differential Error Analysis
Circumference of a Circle
The circumference of a circle is calculated using the formula C = 2πr, where r is the radius. Understanding this formula is essential because it directly relates the radius to the circumference, allowing us to analyze how errors in measuring the radius affect the circumference.
Circumference of a Circle
5:10
Evaluate Composite Functions - Values on Unit Circle
Percentage Error
Percentage error quantifies the error in a measurement as a percentage of the true value. It is calculated as (error/true value) × 100%. In this context, understanding percentage error helps in determining how a 2% error in the radius measurement affects the calculated circumference.
Percentage Error
