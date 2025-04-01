Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
2:06 minutes
Problem 3.9.36
Textbook Question
Differential Estimates of Change
In Exercises 35–40, write a differential formula that estimates the given change in volume or surface area.
The change in the volume V = x³ of a cube when the edge lengths change from x₀ to x₀ + dx
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the concept of differentials. Differentials are used to approximate changes in functions. In this case, we want to estimate the change in the volume of a cube as its edge length changes slightly.
The volume of a cube is given by the formula V = x³, where x is the length of an edge of the cube.
To find the differential formula, we need to differentiate the volume function V = x³ with respect to x. This will give us the rate of change of the volume with respect to the edge length.
Differentiate V = x³ with respect to x to get dV/dx = 3x². This derivative represents how the volume changes as the edge length changes.
The differential formula for the change in volume is given by dV = 3x² dx, where dx is the small change in the edge length. This formula estimates the change in volume when the edge length changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differential Calculus
Differential calculus focuses on the concept of the derivative, which represents the rate of change of a function with respect to a variable. In this context, it helps estimate how a small change in the edge length of a cube affects its volume. The derivative provides a linear approximation of the function's behavior near a specific point.
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1
Volume of a Cube
The volume of a cube is calculated using the formula V = x³, where x is the length of one edge. Understanding this formula is crucial because it forms the basis for determining how changes in the edge length affect the cube's volume. The relationship between the edge length and volume is cubic, meaning small changes in x can lead to significant changes in volume.
Recommended video:
04:48
Finding Volume Using Disks
Differential Formula
A differential formula provides an approximation for the change in a function's value due to a small change in its input. For a function V = x³, the differential dV is given by dV = 3x² dx, where dx is the small change in x. This formula estimates the change in volume when the cube's edge length changes slightly, using the derivative of the volume function.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning