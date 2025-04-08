Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differential Approximation Differential approximation is a method used to estimate the change in a function's value based on the change in its input. For a function f(x), the differential df is given by f'(x)dx, where f'(x) is the derivative of f with respect to x, and dx is the change in x. This concept helps in estimating small changes in the output, such as the area of a circle, due to small changes in the input, like the radius. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials

Derivative of Area with Respect to Radius The area A of a circle is given by the formula A = πr². To find how the area changes with respect to the radius, we take the derivative of A with respect to r, which is dA/dr = 2πr. This derivative indicates how a small change in the radius affects the area, which is crucial for determining the percentage error in the area based on the percentage error in the radius. Recommended video: 05:06 05:06 Finding Area When Bounds Are Not Given