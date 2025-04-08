Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
3:34 minutes
Problem 3.9.45b
Textbook Question
The radius r of a circle is measured with an error of at most 2%. What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the circle’s
b. area?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the area A of a circle is given by the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>A</mi><mo>=</mo><mi>π</mi><msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></math>, where r is the radius.
Recognize that the error in the radius is given as a percentage, specifically 2%. This means the change in radius, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>dr</mi></math>, is 2% of <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>r</mi></math>.
Use the concept of differentials to relate the change in area to the change in radius. The differential of the area is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>dA</mi><mo>=</mo><mn>2</mn><mi>π</mi><mi>r</mi><mi>dr</mi></math>.
Calculate the relative error in the area by dividing the differential of the area by the area itself: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mfrac><mi>dA</mi><mi>A</mi></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mn>2</mn><mi>r</mi><mi>dr</mi></mfrac><mo>/</mo><mi>π</mi><msup><mi>r</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></math>.
Simplify the expression for the relative error in the area to find that it is twice the relative error in the radius. Therefore, the maximum percentage error in the area is 2 times 2%, which is 4%.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differential Approximation
Differential approximation is a method used to estimate the change in a function's value based on the change in its input. For a function f(x), the differential df is given by f'(x)dx, where f'(x) is the derivative of f with respect to x, and dx is the change in x. This concept helps in estimating small changes in the output, such as the area of a circle, due to small changes in the input, like the radius.
Derivative of Area with Respect to Radius
The area A of a circle is given by the formula A = πr². To find how the area changes with respect to the radius, we take the derivative of A with respect to r, which is dA/dr = 2πr. This derivative indicates how a small change in the radius affects the area, which is crucial for determining the percentage error in the area based on the percentage error in the radius.
Percentage Error Calculation
Percentage error is a way to express the error in a measurement as a percentage of the true value. It is calculated as (error/true value) × 100%. In this context, if the radius has a percentage error of 2%, the percentage error in the area can be found using the relationship between the differential of the area and the radius, considering the derivative and the given percentage error in the radius.
