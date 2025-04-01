Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
5:50 minutes
Problem 4.2.4
Textbook Question
Checking the Mean Value Theorem
Find the value or values of c that satisfy the equation (f(b) − f(a)) / (b − a) = f′(c) in the conclusion of the Mean Value Theorem for the functions and intervals in Exercises 1–6.
f(x) =√(x − 1), [1, 3]
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, ensure that the function f(x) = √(x - 1) is continuous on the closed interval [1, 3] and differentiable on the open interval (1, 3). Since the square root function is continuous and differentiable wherever its argument is positive, f(x) meets these conditions on the given interval.
Calculate f(a) and f(b) where a = 1 and b = 3. This involves evaluating the function at the endpoints of the interval: f(1) = √(1 - 1) = 0 and f(3) = √(3 - 1) = √2.
Apply the Mean Value Theorem formula: (f(b) - f(a)) / (b - a) = f'(c). Substitute the values: (√2 - 0) / (3 - 1) = f'(c). Simplify the left side to get √2 / 2.
Find the derivative f'(x) of the function f(x) = √(x - 1). Using the chain rule, f'(x) = 1/(2√(x - 1)).
Set the derivative equal to the simplified expression from the Mean Value Theorem: 1/(2√(c - 1)) = √2 / 2. Solve this equation for c to find the value(s) of c that satisfy the Mean Value Theorem.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean Value Theorem
The Mean Value Theorem states that for a function f that is continuous on the closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) such that f'(c) equals the average rate of change over [a, b]. This theorem connects the derivative of a function to its overall behavior on an interval.
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1
Continuity and Differentiability
For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on the closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b). Continuity ensures no breaks or jumps in the function, while differentiability ensures the function has a defined slope at every point within the interval. These conditions are crucial for finding the point c where the theorem holds.
Recommended video:
05:34
Intro to Continuity
Derivative Calculation
Calculating the derivative of the function f(x) = √(x − 1) is essential to apply the Mean Value Theorem. The derivative, f'(x), represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function. For f(x) = √(x − 1), using the chain rule, f'(x) = 1/(2√(x − 1)). This derivative helps find the specific value of c that satisfies the theorem's conclusion.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning