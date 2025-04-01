Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Value Theorem The Mean Value Theorem states that for a function f that is continuous on the closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b), there exists at least one point c in (a, b) such that f'(c) equals the average rate of change over [a, b]. This theorem connects the derivative of a function to its overall behavior on an interval. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1

Continuity and Differentiability For the Mean Value Theorem to apply, the function must be continuous on the closed interval [a, b] and differentiable on the open interval (a, b). Continuity ensures no breaks or jumps in the function, while differentiability ensures the function has a defined slope at every point within the interval. These conditions are crucial for finding the point c where the theorem holds. Recommended video: 05:34 05:34 Intro to Continuity