Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫csc θ/(csc θ − sin θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
117. ∫ dr / (1 + √r)
119. ∫ x³ / (1 + x²) dx
125. ∫ dx / (√x * √(1 + x))
131. ∫ dx / (x√(1 − x⁴))