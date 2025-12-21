Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1 + tan²θ)dθ (Hint:1 + tan²θ = sec²θ)
Master Introduction to Indefinite Integrals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1 + tan²θ)dθ (Hint:1 + tan²θ = sec²θ)
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1 − cot²x) dx
Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫csc θ/(csc θ − sin θ) dθ