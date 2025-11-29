Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(sin2x − csc²x)dx
∫(sin2x − csc²x)dx
∫(1 + cos 4t)/2 dt
∫(1 + tan²θ)dθ (Hint:1 + tan²θ = sec²θ)
∫(1 − cot²x) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
131. ∫ dx / (x√(1 − x⁴))