Finding Indefinite Integrals
In Exercises 17–56, find the most general antiderivative or indefinite integral. You may need to try a solution and then adjust your guess. Check your answers by differentiation.
∫(1 + tan²θ)dθ (Hint:1 + tan²θ = sec²θ)
∫(1 + tan²θ)dθ (Hint:1 + tan²θ = sec²θ)
∫(1 − cot²x) dx
∫csc θ/(csc θ − sin θ) dθ
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
119. ∫ x³ / (1 + x²) dx
123. ∫ √x * √(1 + √x) dx
125. ∫ dx / (√x * √(1 + x))