Polynomial Function A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients, structured in terms of powers of a variable. The general form is P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₁x + a₀, where n is a non-negative integer, and aₙ ≠ 0. Understanding the structure of polynomials is crucial for applying differentiation rules. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Polynomial Functions

Power Rule for Differentiation The power rule is a basic principle in calculus used to differentiate functions of the form xⁿ. It states that the derivative of xⁿ is nxⁿ⁻¹. This rule is essential for finding the derivative of each term in a polynomial, allowing us to compute the derivative of the entire polynomial function. Recommended video: 04:02 04:02 The Power Rule