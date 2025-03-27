Table of contents
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
2:07 minutes
Problem 3.3.59
Textbook Question
The general polynomial of degree n has the form
P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₂x² + a₁x + a₀,
where aₙ ≠ 0. Find P'(x).
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the derivative of the polynomial P(x), apply the power rule for differentiation, which states that the derivative of xⁿ is n*xⁿ⁻¹.
Start with the first term aₙxⁿ. The derivative is aₙ * n * xⁿ⁻¹.
Proceed to the next term aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹. The derivative is aₙ₋₁ * (n-1) * xⁿ⁻².
Continue applying the power rule to each term: a₂x² becomes 2*a₂*x, and a₁x becomes a₁.
The constant term a₀ has a derivative of 0, as constants disappear when differentiated. Combine all these derivatives to form P'(x).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polynomial Function
A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients, structured in terms of powers of a variable. The general form is P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₁x + a₀, where n is a non-negative integer, and aₙ ≠ 0. Understanding the structure of polynomials is crucial for applying differentiation rules.
Power Rule for Differentiation
The power rule is a basic principle in calculus used to differentiate functions of the form xⁿ. It states that the derivative of xⁿ is nxⁿ⁻¹. This rule is essential for finding the derivative of each term in a polynomial, allowing us to compute the derivative of the entire polynomial function.
Derivative of a Polynomial
The derivative of a polynomial function is obtained by applying the power rule to each term individually. For P(x) = aₙxⁿ + aₙ₋₁xⁿ⁻¹ + ... + a₁x + a₀, the derivative P'(x) is aₙnxⁿ⁻¹ + aₙ₋₁(n-1)xⁿ⁻² + ... + a₁. This process involves reducing the power of each term by one and multiplying by the original power.
