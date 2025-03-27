Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
8:44 minutes
Problem 5
Textbook Question
Finding Derivative Functions and Values
Using the definition, calculate the derivatives of the functions in Exercises 1–6. Then find the values of the derivatives as specified.
p(θ) = √3θ; p′(1), p′(3), p′(2/3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recalling the definition of the derivative: the derivative of a function p(θ) at a point θ is given by the limit as h approaches 0 of [p(θ + h) - p(θ)] / h.
For the function p(θ) = √3θ, substitute into the definition: p'(θ) = lim(h→0) [(√3(θ + h) - √3θ) / h].
Simplify the expression inside the limit: √3(θ + h) = √3θ + √3h. Therefore, the expression becomes lim(h→0) [(√3θ + √3h - √3θ) / h] = lim(h→0) [√3h / h].
Cancel h in the numerator and denominator: lim(h→0) [√3h / h] = lim(h→0) [√3]. Since √3 is a constant, the limit is simply √3.
Now, evaluate the derivative at the specified points: p'(1) = √3, p'(3) = √3, and p'(2/3) = √3, since the derivative is constant for all θ.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition of Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point is the limit of the average rate of change of the function as the interval approaches zero. Mathematically, it is defined as f'(x) = lim(h→0) [f(x+h) - f(x)]/h. This concept is crucial for understanding how to calculate the instantaneous rate of change of a function.
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Power Rule for Derivatives
The power rule is a basic derivative rule used to find the derivative of functions in the form of f(x) = x^n. It states that the derivative of x^n is n*x^(n-1). This rule simplifies the process of finding derivatives for polynomial functions and is essential for calculating derivatives efficiently.
5:50
Power Rules
Substitution in Derivatives
Substitution involves replacing the variable in the derivative with specific values to find the derivative at those points. For example, after finding the derivative p'(θ), substitute θ with 1, 3, and 2/3 to find p'(1), p'(3), and p'(2/3). This step is necessary to evaluate the derivative at given points, providing specific rates of change.
04:27
Substitution With an Extra Variable
