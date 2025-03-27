Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiation Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. For a function y = f(x), the derivative, denoted as f'(x) or dy/dx, provides the slope of the tangent line to the curve at any point x. Understanding differentiation is crucial for solving problems involving rates of change and slopes of curves. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials

Quotient Rule The Quotient Rule is a method for differentiating functions that are expressed as a quotient of two other functions, u(x) and v(x). It states that the derivative of y = u(x)/v(x) is given by (v(x)u'(x) - u(x)v'(x))/(v(x))^2. This rule is essential when dealing with rational functions, like y = (x + 3)/(1 - x), to find their derivatives accurately. Recommended video: 06:43 06:43 The Quotient Rule