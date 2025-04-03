Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiation Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its independent variable. For the function f(x) = x + 9/x, differentiation involves applying the power rule and the quotient rule to find f'(x), the derivative of f(x). Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials

Slope of the Tangent Line The slope of the tangent line to a curve at a given point is the value of the derivative at that point. It represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function. For f(x) = x + 9/x at x = -3, the slope is found by evaluating the derivative f'(x) at x = -3. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines