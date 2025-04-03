Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
8:45 minutes
Problem 13
Textbook Question
Slopes and Tangent Lines
In Exercises 13–16, differentiate the functions and find the slope of the tangent line at the given value of the independent variable.
f(x) = x + 9/x, x = −3
1
First, identify the function you need to differentiate: \( f(x) = x + \frac{9}{x} \). This function is composed of two terms: a linear term \( x \) and a rational term \( \frac{9}{x} \).
Differentiate each term separately. The derivative of \( x \) with respect to \( x \) is 1. For the term \( \frac{9}{x} \), rewrite it as \( 9x^{-1} \) and use the power rule to differentiate, which gives \( -9x^{-2} \).
Combine the derivatives of the individual terms to find the derivative of the entire function: \( f'(x) = 1 - \frac{9}{x^2} \).
Substitute the given value of the independent variable \( x = -3 \) into the derivative to find the slope of the tangent line at that point: \( f'(-3) = 1 - \frac{9}{(-3)^2} \).
Simplify the expression to find the slope of the tangent line at \( x = -3 \). This involves calculating \( (-3)^2 \) and simplifying the fraction \( \frac{9}{9} \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiation
Differentiation is the process of finding the derivative of a function, which represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its independent variable. For the function f(x) = x + 9/x, differentiation involves applying the power rule and the quotient rule to find f'(x), the derivative of f(x).
Slope of the Tangent Line
The slope of the tangent line to a curve at a given point is the value of the derivative at that point. It represents the instantaneous rate of change of the function. For f(x) = x + 9/x at x = -3, the slope is found by evaluating the derivative f'(x) at x = -3.
Evaluating Derivatives at a Point
Once the derivative of a function is determined, it can be evaluated at a specific point to find the slope of the tangent line at that point. This involves substituting the given value of the independent variable into the derivative. For f(x) = x + 9/x, substitute x = -3 into f'(x) to find the slope.
