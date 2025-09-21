Remainders Find the remainder Rₙ for the nth−order Taylor polynomial centered at a for the given functions. Express the result for a general value of n.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a = 0
f(x) = sin x, a = π/2
f(x) = 1/(1 - x), a=0
Derivative trick Here is an alternative way to evaluate higher derivatives of a function f that may save time. Suppose you can find the Taylor series for f centered at the point a without evaluating derivatives (for example, from a known series). Then f⁽ᵏ⁾(a)=k! multiplied by the coefficient of (x−a)ᵏ. Use this idea to evaluate f⁽³⁾(0) and f⁽⁴⁾(0) for the following functions. Use known series and do not evaluate derivatives.
f(x) = ∫₀ˣ sin t² dt
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.
sin 0.3, n = 4
e⁰ᐧ²⁵, n=4